Science experts call for creation of national science hub

South Korea’s science experts have called for nationwide efforts to set up a national science hub in order to gather the country’s scientific talents and research efforts.

According to the Science Dreamland, an incorporated association, over 100 figures from the science and technology sector, local governments and companies gathered to share thoughts on how to successfully push for building a national science hub at the National Assembly Members Office on Friday.

The association refers to the national science hub by its own name, Science Dreamland.

“The matter of building the Science Dreamland is very urgent, as it will play a pivotal role where South Korea’s science technology will lead the world amid the fierce competition for science technology across the globe and we desperately need proactive interest and support from ministries,” said Park Kyu-tek, chairman of the Science Dreamland, in his opening speech.

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the ruling People Power Party, who co-hosted the forum, said the Science Dreamland will become a bedlam that raises hope and scientific thinking for young scientists who will take the responsibility for the country’s future.

The participants discussed measures needed for a successful start of the national science hub project, including specific content and scope of the Science Dreamland, ways of funding and management of the hub once it is complete.

Kim Il-yun, chairman of the Korean Parliamentarian Society -- an association of former lawmakers -- said the importance of science technology that greatly impacts all areas across the society in and out of the country was clearer than ever.

“We will review the proper role of the government and how it can take part in pushing for building the Science Dreamland,” said Kim.

Science Dreamland suggested building spot for the science hub is the 165,000-square-meter area designated for education and research in the Hansang Dream Island Development Project, also known as the Dream Land project, on the reclaimed Yeongjong Island in Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul.