 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Young, talented musicians to play in Muse On Day

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct 7, 2022 - 14:49       Updated : Oct 7, 2022 - 14:49

Poster image of 2022 Muse On Day (KOCCA/MBC)
Poster image of 2022 Muse On Day (KOCCA/MBC)

2022 Muse On Day, an indoor music festival, will take place on upcoming weekends starting this Saturday at Watcha Hall in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.

The festival is making a return after a two-year break as South Korea continues to lift its COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency and terrestrial broadcaster MBC, the annual music festival offers an opportunity for rookie artists to take the stage and perform live in front of music fans.

Ten musicians, including folk music duo Lavender, singer and songwriter J.UNA, bands Ninety O One, Jisokury Club and more, are scheduled to perform along with renowned indie bands like Broccoli, you too?, Leenalchi, Daybreak, SWJA, and Crying Nut.

Each weekend will feature performances by two rookie musicians and one veteran band, allowing music lovers to enjoy a blend of new and popular music.

The artists’ performances will also be made available on KOCCA’s official YouTube channel.

Online reservations are required through the Yes24’s website. Updated information about the performers is available in Muse On’s Instagram account as well.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114