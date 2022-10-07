Young, talented musicians to play in Muse On Day

2022 Muse On Day, an indoor music festival, will take place on upcoming weekends starting this Saturday at Watcha Hall in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.

The festival is making a return after a two-year break as South Korea continues to lift its COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency and terrestrial broadcaster MBC, the annual music festival offers an opportunity for rookie artists to take the stage and perform live in front of music fans.

Ten musicians, including folk music duo Lavender, singer and songwriter J.UNA, bands Ninety O One, Jisokury Club and more, are scheduled to perform along with renowned indie bands like Broccoli, you too?, Leenalchi, Daybreak, SWJA, and Crying Nut.

Each weekend will feature performances by two rookie musicians and one veteran band, allowing music lovers to enjoy a blend of new and popular music.

The artists’ performances will also be made available on KOCCA’s official YouTube channel.

Online reservations are required through the Yes24’s website. Updated information about the performers is available in Muse On’s Instagram account as well.