US aircraft carrier redeployed near Korean Peninsula in warning to N. Korea

he US Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steams in waters east of the Korean peninsula, Sept. 28. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is participating with the ROK Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. (Photo - US Navy)

The United States has re-dispatched its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in a tit-for-tat action to North Korea’s longest-range missile launch, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday.The US Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered supercarrier, and its strike group were deployed in the international waters of the East Sea as of Wednesday.

The redeployment of the key US strategic asset near the peninsula is the allies’ swift and rare countermove to North Korea’s launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan and was believed to have splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday morning.

“The re-dispatch of the carrier strike group to the Korean Peninsula is highly unusual and shows the resolute will of the South Korea-US alliance to strengthen the alliance’s readiness posture against North Korea’s consecutive provocations and to respond decisively to any kind of provocation and threat from North Korea,” the JCS said.

The JCS explained that South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin agreed to take the action during their phone call on Tuesday.

The decision of the two defense chiefs is based on the commitment forged between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden at their May 21 summit. Yoon and Biden reaffirmed the commitment to deploy US strategic assets in a “timely and coordinated manner as necessary.”



The South Korean and US navies and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force are reportedly set to stage trilateral drills later this week in international waters of the East Sea.

The USS Ronald Reagan will notably participate in the forthcoming exercise along with its carrier strike group. Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Barry and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold will be mobilized for the exercise.

The three navies are likely to conduct a ballistic missile defense exercise that aims to improve interoperability and tactical and technical coordination among participants in detecting, tracking, reporting and assessing ballistic targets, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.



U-turn to Korean Peninsula

The redeployment notably came days after the USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group joined a trilateral anti-submarine warfare exercise that was conducted by the navy forces of South Korea, the US and Japan on Sept. 30 in the international waters of the East Sea.

The USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group conducted bilateral naval exercises with the South Korean Navy’s fleet from Sept. 26 to 29 in the East Sea operational area, called the Korea Theater of Operations, after they entered a naval base in Busan on Sept. 23 for the first time since 2017.

