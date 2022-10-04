N. Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan for first time since 2017

North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, marking its fifth launch in 10 days. In response, the air forces of South Korea and the US conducted a strike drill Tuesday afternoon as a show of force.The South Korean military detected a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile, or IRBM, being fired from Mupyong-ri in the northern province of Chagang eastward at 7:23 a.m. on Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.A North Korean ballistic missile flew over Japan for the first time since September 2017, when the country launched a Hwasong-12 missile over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

The Hwasong-12 missile flew about 4,500 kilometers at a speed of around Mach 17 and at an altitude of 970 kilometers, the JCS said, adding that South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analyzing the specifications.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile was launched at 7:22 a.m. and was presumed to have landed in the Pacific Ocean outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone at 7:44 a.m. But the South Korean military did not confirm the flight time.

The South Korean military views that North Korea was presumed to have launched a Hwasong-12 IRBM at normal ballistic missile trajectory in light of specifications confirmed by South Korea and the US, according to military sources, who requested to remain anonymous.

The last time North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 nuclear-capable missile was in January. At that time, the missile flew around 800 km at an altitude of 2,000 km and at a maximum speed of Mach 16.



Countermove by S.Korea, US, Japan

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday ordered to “sternly respond” to the missile launch and “push corresponding measures forward in coordination with the US and the international community,” according to the presidential office.

Yoon also instructed trilateral discussion among South Korea, the US and Japan to upgrade the level of trilateral security cooperation and reinforce the US extended deterrence commitment to its allies, underling that “North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations” would only further strengthen regional security cooperation.

Yoon made the instructions after being briefed on the missile launch at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council standing committee National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.

Kim also discussed countermeasures to the missile launch by holding separate phone discussions with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary General Akiba Takeo of the National Security Secretariat of Japan in the morning, according to Lee Jae-myeong, deputy spokesperson for the presidential office.

The three security advisers committed to “decisively responding to North Korea’s repeated provocations in close coordination between South Korea and the US as well as among South Korea, the US and Japan and strengthen cooperation with the international community to explore various ways to deter North Korea.”

In addition, four South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets flew with four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the US Air Force forming a strike package on Tuesday afternoon in a show of force against North Korea.

A F-15K fighter jet fired two air-to-ground joint direct attack munitions at a target on Jikdo, an island off the west coast, to demonstrate its precision strike capabilities.



“South Korea and the US demonstrated their will to sternly respond to any kind of North Korean provocation, ability to precisely strike the origin of provocation with the alliance’s overwhelming military forces and readiness posture to punish,” South Korea’s JCS explained the significance of the combined airstrike package flight and “precision bombing drill.”

