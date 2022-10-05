 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Clear violation of press freedom in Korea over Yoon hot-mic dispute: IFJ

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 5, 2022 - 12:12       Updated : Oct 5, 2022 - 12:12
People Power Party members including Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, a member of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, visited MBC’s headquarters in Seoul on Sept. 28 to protest the broadcaster’s reporting on President Yoon’s hot mic moment. (Yonhap)
People Power Party members including Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, a member of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, visited MBC’s headquarters in Seoul on Sept. 28 to protest the broadcaster’s reporting on President Yoon’s hot mic moment. (Yonhap)

The International Federation of Journalists has condemned the ruling People Power Party in Korea over its criticism and filing of a defamation suit against public broadcaster Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. which reported on President Yoon Suk-yeol’s alleged use of foul language in New York last month.

In a statement Tuesday, the IFJ said the "censuring of MBC and other Korean media" was a “clear violation of press freedom.”

MBC has been sued by the conservative party for defamation, after it aired President Yoon’s hot mic moment in which he was heard appearing to use offensive language, the federation added.

“Suing the media for defamation is a typical example of intimidation. President Yoon should be held accountable for what he reportedly said and not use journalists as an excuse to cover up for him,” said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger.

President Yoon’s trip to New York last month was marred by controversy after footage of him using a swear word soon after meeting US President Joe Biden went viral.

He was caught on tape using the word “saekki” which roughly translates to “bastards" in English. A dispute over whether he said Biden’s name and whether he was referring to US lawmakers or South Korean lawmakers also ensued between the president and the media at large.

The president, according to news reports, doesn't recall what he said. His office claimed Yoon was not talking about Biden and US lawmakers.

According to one public opinion survey by polling agency Media Tomato last month, nearly 6 in 10 respondents believed they heard President Yoon say Biden's name in the viral video.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114