BIFF to return to pre-pandemic scale with 243 films

Iranian director Hadi Mohaghegh's "Scent of Wind" will open the 27th Busan International Film Festival on Wednesday. (BIFF)

The 27th Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off Wednesday and runs through Oct. 14, is returning to its pre-pandemic scale.

There will be no distancing in the theaters and the organizer is expecting around 170,000 total audience members this year.

A total of 243 films from 71 countries will be screened during the film festival and Asian film support programs. The Asia Cinema Fund also will resume this year after a three-year hiatus, according to the BIFF organizer.

Following an event held at Nampo-dong on Tuesday night, the opening ceremony will kick off the fest at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Busan Cinema Center. Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Yeo-bin will host the opening ceremony.

Iranian director Hadi Mohaghegh's "Scent of Wind" is the curtain raiser this year.

“In a world that seems devoid of goodness, ‘Scent of Wind’ is a film that reaffirms our faith in humanity,” BIFF programmer Nam Dong-chul said.

In the opening film, a disabled man lives with his paralyzed son in a remote Iranian village. One day, the power goes out and an electrician visits his home. The electrician goes from town to town, replacing broken parts.

As the Busan film fest returns to normal, the event organizer highlighted that guests from different countries including “Broker” director Hirokazu Kore-eda and “Avatar: The Way of Water” producer Jon Landau, as well as top Korean stars including Gang Dong-won, Lee Young-ae, Ha Jung-woo and Han Ji-min, will attend the fest and take part in discussions with the audience.

Fans of Hong Kong actor and singer Tony Leung Chiu-wai are in for a treat -- six of his films that the actor has selected, including "Happy Together" (1997), “The Longest Nite” (1998), "In the Mood for Love" (2000) and "2046" (2004), will be screened during the festival.

Leung will also attend the festival to receive this year’s award for Asian filmmaker of the year.