[Herald Interview] Versatile flutist Choi Na-kyung discovers new adventures during pandemic

On July 13, 2011, South Korean flutist Choi Na-kyung, also known as Jasmine Choi, played at a recital for the celebration of UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s re-election. There she met people she considered to be truly selfless, people who live their lives for the purpose of tackling famine, climate change, improving women's rights and other pressing global issues. Unexpectedly, the joyful event made her depressed for months.

“I love music so much, but I couldn’t help but think, ‘for whom am I playing?’ ‘Should I quit?’ ‘There are so many flutists anyway,’” the 39-year-old musician recalled the chain of thoughts that occupied her for several months.

And one day, a moment of epiphany came.

“I was listening to Yo-yo Ma and Jo Su-mi when I thought ‘I really hope they continue making music like they do now,” and she felt happy with the thought of her music helping others in some way.

‘How will my music make people's lives better?’ takes center stage when she makes decisions, Choi said when asked about the turning point in her music career.

“Winning a competition didn’t instantly change me significantly. Before and after winning a competition, I’m the same person with the same technicality,” Choi added.

Choi, like most performers, was forced to take some time off during the COVID-19 pandemic. The soloist, who launched a full-time solo career after leaving the Vienna Symphony Orchestra in 2013, typically performed nearly 100 times a year all around the world before the pandemic.