[Graphic News] Internet banking use grows 7% in H1

South Koreans’ use of internet banking services grew 6.9 percent in the first half of this year from six months earlier as customers preferred financial services through mobile devices, central bank data showed.
The daily use of online banking services, including mobile banking, reached 18.82 million cases in the January-June period, compared with 17.61 million in the second half of last year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
The value of daily transactions through internet banking stood at 75.1 trillion won ($54 billion), up 2.8 percent from six months earlier.
Internet banking use has been on the rise especially in recent years, as customers preferred noncontact services amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)
