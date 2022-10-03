Exhibition exploring Nigerian art to kick off Thursday

"Entertainers" by Precious Oshiole (Herald Artday)

Contemporary Nigerian art will be explored at an exhibition opening Thursday at the Summit Gallery in southern Seoul. A total of 110 art pieces including 35 paintings and six sculptures by 22 Nigerian artists will be on display at the exhibition entitled “Seeds of Friendship.” The exhibition is being held under the slogan “planting the seeds of culture on friendship.”

“Entangled” by John Ogbeta (Herald Artday)

Among contemporary Nigerian artists represented at the exhibition is John Ogbeta, a mixed media painter, based in Lagos, Nigeria. Ogbeta is known for the expressive quality of his works and decorative patterns featuring collages made out of various elements. Kehinde Muraina, born in 1993, explores contemporary scenes from Nigerian culture and people, vividly rendering female forms using expressionistic techniques.

"Alagbado" by Kehinde Muraina (Herald Artday)