Life&Style

Exhibition exploring Nigerian art to kick off Thursday

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Oct 3, 2022 - 19:05       Updated : Oct 3, 2022 - 19:05
"Entertainers" by Precious Oshiole (Herald Artday)

Contemporary Nigerian art will be explored at an exhibition opening Thursday at the Summit Gallery in southern Seoul.

A total of 110 art pieces including 35 paintings and six sculptures by 22 Nigerian artists will be on display at the exhibition entitled “Seeds of Friendship.” The exhibition is being held under the slogan “planting the seeds of culture on friendship.”

“Entangled” by John Ogbeta (Herald Artday)
“Entangled” by John Ogbeta (Herald Artday)

Among contemporary Nigerian artists represented at the exhibition is John Ogbeta, a mixed media painter, based in Lagos, Nigeria. Ogbeta is known for the expressive quality of his works and decorative patterns featuring collages made out of various elements.

Kehinde Muraina, born in 1993, explores contemporary scenes from Nigerian culture and people, vividly rendering female forms using expressionistic techniques.

"Alagbado" by Kehinde Muraina (Herald Artday)

Other emerging Nigerian artists whose works will be shown at the exhibition include Precious Oshiole, Christopher Ankeli, Ademola Adeshina, Daniel Aranciona, Rafhue, Soji Yoloye and Demola Tukuru.

Sculptures inspired by nature and the human form by Exodus Aluyia, Henry Chijioke and Joseph Olabisi will also be showcased.

The opening ceremony of the four-day exhibition will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The exhibition will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday.

The exhibition has been jointly organized by Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp., Art Token and Art Tech Tree, and is hosted by The Korea Herald and KrabHouse Ventures. It is co-sponsored by the Nigerian Embassy in Korea, The Korea Herald and The Herald Business.



By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
