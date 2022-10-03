 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

[From the Scene] Korea's 1st homegrown COVID-19 vaccine maker underlines global partnership

With SKYCovione, SK Bioscience CEO pins hopes on introducing Korean biotechnology to global market

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Oct 3, 2022 - 16:20       Updated : Oct 3, 2022 - 16:20
SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione (SK Bioscience)
SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione (SK Bioscience)

As SK Bioscience is poised to contribute to the world’s prolonged battle against the COVID-19 pandemic with its SKYCovione vaccine, the South Korean vaccine maker has underlined the importance of global partnerships in developing the country’s first homemade COVID-19 vaccine.

SK Bioscience joined hands with the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington School of Medicine to develop SKYCovione, a self-assembled nanoparticle vaccine. The development process was also supported by multinational pharmaceutical giant GSK’s pandemic adjuvant. An adjuvant added to a vaccine can improve the immune system’s response to the vaccine.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Program have backed up the funding required for the research and development efforts of SKYCovione, according to SK Bioscience.

The Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute helped conduct the Korean vaccine’s clinical trials across six countries: Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Ukraine, the Philippines and South Korea.

“SKYCovione, selected as the first vaccine candidate for the project Wave 2 operated by the CEPI from the beginning of development, is now ready to be distributed to developing countries for equitable vaccine access. We hope to introduce Korea's technology to the global vaccine market and achieve our global health aspirations,” said Ahn Jae-yong, CEO of SK Bioscience.

As SKYCovione can be stored at temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and does not require ultracold supply chain facilities, SK Bioscience said transporting the Korean vaccine will be easier for developing countries.

According to Oxfam and the People’s Vaccine Alliance, two-thirds of countries have not met the target of achieving a 70 percent vaccination rate against COVID-19. They said it will take almost 2 1/2 years until 70 percent of people in the poorest countries are fully vaccinated at the current rate of administration.

The Korean government approved SKYCovione as a booster shot on Sept. 16. In the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency's clinical trials, people who had received previously authorized vaccines -- AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer -- as first and second administrations were given a SKYCovione booster shot. The results showed that their neutralizing antibody responses increased by 11 times against the original coronavirus strain, 52.9 times against the omicron BA.1 variant and 28.3 times against the omicron BA.5 variant.

SK Bioscience has applied for conditional marketing approval with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the European Medicines Agency. The company also requested for the World Health Organization’s emergency use listing of SKYCovione.

SK Bioscience said it expects to obtain a green light from the two government authorities and the international organization before the end of the year. Once the company receives the WHO’s emergency use listing, SKYCovione will become available for global distribution through the WHO’s COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility.



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114