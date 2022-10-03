 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SPC's Paris Baguette ranked 25th among best franchise brands in US

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Oct 3, 2022 - 14:42       Updated : Oct 3, 2022 - 15:41
Paris Baguette's Lexington Avenue branch in Manhattan, US (SPC Group)
Paris Baguette's Lexington Avenue branch in Manhattan, US (SPC Group)

South Korean food giant SPC Group said Sunday its coffeehouse-to-bakery brand Paris Baguette has ranked 25th among the best franchise brands evaluated by the US-based magazine Franchise Times.

According to the Franchise Times Top 500, an annual ranking of the largest franchise brands by sales in the US, Paris Baguette's ranking jumped 13 spots from last year's 38th. Its ranking is the highest among Korean brands in the list this year.

“Our 77 years of baking know-how, efficient bakery management and active research and development are paying off in the US, the most attractive county for franchising,” said an official from SPC Group in a statement.

“We will expand our footing in the North American market including US and Canada, and boost global business through joint ventures, master franchise deals and other multiple channels.”

Entering the US in 2005, Paris Baguette now operates 100 stores in the country, with branches in major commercial districts including Times Square, Midtown and Upper West Side in Manhattan, New York, and downtown LA.

Paris Baguette also set up a branch in Canada in a move to secure a firm footing in key markets for global expansion. By 2030, the brand aims to open a total of 100 stores in major cities, including Toronto, Vancouver, Quebec City and Montreal.



By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114