Action comedy film becomes 3rd Korean flick to top 6m admissions in 2022

This file photo from Sept. 12, 2022, shows the promotional poster for the South Korean film "Confidential Assignment 2: International" at a multiplex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

"Confidential Assignment 2: International," the action-comedy sequel to a 2017 hit, became the third South Korean film to top 6 million tickets sold on Sunday.



According to the film's distributor, CJ ENM, the film, starring Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae-jin, reached over the 6 million mark at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 26 days after its premiere.



It joined "The Roundup" and "Hansan: Rising Dragon" in the 6-million club among South Korean flicks in 2022. "Confidential Assignment 2" also moved past "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" as the fourth-most successful film in South Korea this year.



The sequel film features a special trilateral investigative project of South Korea, North Korea and the United States to catch a villainous criminal.



Hyun made his return to the silver screen as the North Korean agent Lim Chol-ryong, with Yoo as South Korean detective Kang Jin-tae and Daniel Henney as Jack, an FBI agent.



The first installment of "Confidential Assignment" drew 7.8 million moviegoers. (Yonhap)