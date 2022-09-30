Asian stars to take part in BIFF

Star actors from Asian countries will take part in the 27th Busan International Film Festival, which will be held from Oct. 5-14.

Among the actors in attendance will be Thai film star Mario Maurer, as his new film, “Six Characters” directed by M.L. Bhandevanov Devakula, is screening at the festival.

Maurer is known for “Pee Mak,” the first film to attract an audience of more than 10 million in Thailand.

Along with Maurer, three other actors from “Six Characters” -- Natapohn Tameeruks, Khemanit Jamikorn and Taksaorn Paksukcharern -- will visit Korea to participate in the BIFF.

Indian movie actor Adil Hussain, who starred in two of this year’s BIFF invited films, “The Storyteller” and “Max, Min and Meowzaki,” will also be at the film festival.

Hussain also visited the BIFF in 2019 when two of his films, “Nirvana Inn” and “The Wayfarers” were screened.

Actor and director of “Zwigato” Nandita Das will also participate in the BIFF with “Zwigato” lead actor Kapil Sharma. Sharma is a popular comedian, talk show host and actor in India.



