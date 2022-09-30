g.o.d to reunite after 4 years for year-end concert in Seoul

All five members of veteran K-pop idol group g.o.d will meet fans in person in a year-end concert in Seoul.

According to IOK Co., organizer of the upcoming concert, on Friday, the quintet is scheduled to kick off a three-day concert on Dec. 9 at KSPO Dome at Olympic Park in southern Seoul.

The event will mark the band's first time together in four years, since the act’s last concert “Greatest” in celebration of the 20th anniversary of its debut.

The group has been unable to greet fans for years as a full group due to COVID-19, but the year-end concert is expected to be more meaningful for both the act and concertgoers to meet in-person before the band celebrates its 25th anniversary, IOK officials said.

The act is planning on showcasing hit songs onstage with upgraded performances, while looking back on decades of memories with fans.

G.o.d, which debuted in 1999 with the hit single “To Mother,” is considered among the first generation of idol bands here, along with Shinhwa, Sechs Kies, Fin.K.L and S.E.S, which led the thriving K-pop scene in the early 2000s.

The quintet rose to stardom through popular songs such as “Lie,” “One Candle” and “Road.” The group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2006, but fully reunited and came back in 2014 with the single “The Lone Duckling.”

The bandmates have recently been pursuing separate paths in different fields such as singing, acting, broadcasting and entrepreneurship under individual management.