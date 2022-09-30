 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

g.o.d to reunite after 4 years for year-end concert in Seoul

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Sept 30, 2022 - 10:59       Updated : Sept 30, 2022 - 10:59
Veteran K-pop idol group g.o.d (IOK Co.)
Veteran K-pop idol group g.o.d (IOK Co.)

All five members of veteran K-pop idol group g.o.d will meet fans in person in a year-end concert in Seoul.

According to IOK Co., organizer of the upcoming concert, on Friday, the quintet is scheduled to kick off a three-day concert on Dec. 9 at KSPO Dome at Olympic Park in southern Seoul.

The event will mark the band's first time together in four years, since the act’s last concert “Greatest” in celebration of the 20th anniversary of its debut.

The group has been unable to greet fans for years as a full group due to COVID-19, but the year-end concert is expected to be more meaningful for both the act and concertgoers to meet in-person before the band celebrates its 25th anniversary, IOK officials said.

The act is planning on showcasing hit songs onstage with upgraded performances, while looking back on decades of memories with fans.

G.o.d, which debuted in 1999 with the hit single “To Mother,” is considered among the first generation of idol bands here, along with Shinhwa, Sechs Kies, Fin.K.L and S.E.S, which led the thriving K-pop scene in the early 2000s.

The quintet rose to stardom through popular songs such as “Lie,” “One Candle” and “Road.” The group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2006, but fully reunited and came back in 2014 with the single “The Lone Duckling.”

The bandmates have recently been pursuing separate paths in different fields such as singing, acting, broadcasting and entrepreneurship under individual management.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114