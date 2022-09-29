Seoul Street Arts Festival to fill streets with artistic imagination

The Seoul Street Arts Festival is scheduled to return to the streets of Seoul this weekend.

The three-day festival will kick off on Friday around the areas of Seoul Plaza in front of Seoul City Hall, the Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway and Mugyo Road in Jung-gu, and Nodeul Island.

A total of 30 different art troupes will perform at the annual festival, under the theme of “Distance Between Us,” aiming to narrow the distance between people with a festival filled with artistic imagination on the streets.

Several overseas street art groups will perform at Seoul Plaza.

“Herbert’s Dream” by Compagnie des Quidams from France will invite visitors into a magical rite, featuring five characters dressed in white who transform into 4-meter voluminous balloons. The show is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Gropo Puja from Spain will perform “K@osmos” at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The act performs in the open air filled with synchronized acrobatics and powerful live music.

“Prospero” by Stalker Teatro from Italy incorporates contemporary arts and live performances, inviting visitors as part of the performance. The installation will be set up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.