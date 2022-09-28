Comedy film ‘Daemuga’ blends Korean shamanism, rap battles

After a beat drops, three participants in colorful clothing begin delivering a rhythmic speech about their lives while breaking out in dance. The crowd surrounding them erupts into cheers when they spit out punchlines.

What looks like an ordinary hip-hop rap battle scene in the upcoming comedy film “Daemuga” is a reinterpretation of “gut,” a special performance by a Korean modern-day shaman to bring back spirits.

“It (shamanism) is a surreal topic and I wanted to depict gut -- a performance to call ghosts -- in a stylish manner and also in my own style,” director Lee Han-jong said during a press conference at Megabox Coex in Seoul Tuesday.

The director said he interviewed experts and shamans to create a balance between an actual performance and his interpretation.

“Through research, I found out that every shaman performs differently. There is a framework but also parts where they feel free to perform as they wish,” he added.

The film also features a unique theme song featuring three popular Korean hip-hop musicians -- MC Meta, Tiger JK and Nucksal.

“I sent a roughly edited version of the movie to the three artists who can represent the three different shamans in their 20s, 30s and 40s. After watching the film, they said they would gladly join the project. They were so passionate,” the director said.

In the movie, Shin Nam (Ryu Gyeong-soo), a young shaman, unexpectedly becomes involved in a mysterious incident related to a woman client (Seo Ji-you) and disappears. Another shaman, Cheongdam Doryong (Yang Hyun-min), begins an investigation to find Shin Nam and discovers that his disappearance is related to an old shaman, Ma Seong-jun (Park Sung-woong), and a criminal gang.

Viewers will be able to relate to many of the issues that "Daemuga" raises, Lee said.

“Instead of depicting shamans with fantasy or science fiction film elements, I used realistic elements because I am more interested in those,” Lee said.



