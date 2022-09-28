Samsung Biologics earns gold status in EcoVadis' CSR rating

Samsung Biologics has scored a “Gold Sustainability Rating” from global business evaluator EcoVadis for its sustainability efforts, the South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization company said Wednesday.

According to Samsung Biologics, the CDMO giant received a score of 71 out of 100, up 14 points from the silver rating it earned last year.

The company was among the top 5 percent of more than 100,000 firms in 200 industries across 175 countries assessed by EcoVadis, which evaluated each company’s corporate social responsibility performances in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

“Achieving an EcoVadis Gold rating is further indication of Samsung Biologics’ strengthened (environment, social and governance) focus and our commitment to working with our suppliers and industry partners to reduce our environmental impact, integrate sustainable management, and build a more transparent, responsible value chain,” said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics.

“Not only is prioritizing these efforts within our business the right thing to do, but it is also an important part of what we bring to our clients to help them meet their own sustainability commitments,” he added.

Samsung Biologics reduced direct greenhouse gas emissions by 32.3 percent compared to 2021, according to the company’s second annual ESG report released in July.

