[Land of Squid Game] Playing rock scissors paper before deciding anything

Koreans choose the order of something or the 'It' person when playing games with the 'rock-scissors-paper' game. This culture continues into adulthood and so when making minor decisions as a group, they will often play rock-scissors-paper. In schools or daily life, they may decide who has to present first or who should pay after having lunch together.

By Min Byoung-chul

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.