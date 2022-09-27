 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK Telecom, KT raise Galaxy Z Flip 4 subsidies ahead of iPhone 14 launch

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 27, 2022 - 09:56       Updated : Sept 27, 2022 - 09:56
Samsung Europe Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun delivers an opening speech at the IFA 2022 press conference on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Europe Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun delivers an opening speech at the IFA 2022 press conference on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)

South Korean mobile carriers SK Telecom Co. and KT Corp. have raised the amount of subsidies for the high-end model of Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest foldable smartphone ahead of next month's scheduled launch of new iPhone models in the country, according to industry sources Tuesday.

SK Telecom, the country's largest wireless carrier, raised its subsidies for the 512-gigabyte model of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 last Friday to range between 380,000 won ($266) and 520,000 won depending on data plan price models. The company's previous subsidies ranged between 280,000 won and 520,000 won.

KT also updated its 255,000 won-650,000 won subsidy scheme for the same model to start at 265,000 won without changing its ceiling. LG Uplus Corp., the third-largest carrier, did not make changes to its subsidy program for the model.

Released last month, the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 4 is made to "go truly hands-free," allowing users to make phone calls, reply to texts and take photos without flipping the phone open, and has an improved user experience when uploading short videos on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to Samsung.

Industry watchers see the move of SK Telecom and KT as a means of strengthening the competitiveness of the key Samsung smartphone model amid an expected competition with Apple Inc.'s new iPhone 14 model lineup launch next month.

Preorders for new iPhone models in South Korea begin Friday, and the products are scheduled to be released Oct. 7. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114