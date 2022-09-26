[Today’s K-pop] NCT 127 hits Billboard 200 at No. 3

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT 127 had its fourth studio album place at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, according to the publication’s online article that came out on Sunday in the US. The LP “2 Baddies” tied the band’s previous career-high, achieved with third LP “Stickers” last year. Its second LP, “NCT #127 Neo Zone,” ranked No. 5 on the chart. The new LP sold over 1.54 million copies in its first week and swept a series of major music charts at home and in Japan. On Oct. 6, the band will fly to the US for the American leg of its international tour, Neo City -- The Link. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment announced on Monday that the group will hold concerts in Seoul on Oct. 22-23. Le Sserafim’s trailer logs 1m views in 10 hours

(Credit: Source Music)

A teaser trailer for Le Sserafim’s second EP generated 1 million views on YouTube in about 10 hours, according to agency Source Music on Monday. The clip was uploaded the same day and reached the milestone even faster than that of debut EP “Fearless,” which took 14 hours. The quintet is set to bring out EP “Antifragile” on Oct. 17, about five months after the first album. Earlier this month, it gave fans a peek behind the scenes with a documentary video, including how each of the five bandmates pushed themselves up to the moment of debut. The upcoming EP will delve into the inner feelings of the members who have become only stronger in the face of hardships, said the agency. Kep1er to return with 3rd EP next month

(Credit: WakeOne/Swing Entertainment)

Kep1er is back with a third EP on Oct. 13, agencies WakeOne and Swing Entertainment announced Monday. “Troubleshooter” comes about four months after second EP “Doublast.” Earlier this month, the group released its debut album in Japan, “Fly-Up,” which landed atop Oricon’s daily single ranking chart. The nine-member project group had amassed 100 million streams on Billboard Japan and Oricon with the debut single “Wa Da Da” as of Sept. 10. “Wa Da Da” earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan in the shortest time for a K-pop girl group’s first effort. On Oct. 10, the bandmates will host their first fan meeting in Seoul, "2022 Kep1anet." The event will be broadcast live as well. EPEX to release 4th EP in October

(Credit: C9 Entertainment)