Lee Kun-hee collection show goes on nationwide tour

Art from the Lee Kun-hee collection is scheduled to embark on a nationwide tour next month, the Culture Ministry said Monday.
The traveling exhibition will make stops at national museums and art museums in major cities in the Jeolla, Gyeongsang and Chungcheong Provinces through 2024, starting with Gwangju in October.
Regional museums will showcase exhibitions highlighting region-specific features, based on the previous exhibition “A Collector’s Invitation” that was held at the National Museum of Korea from April to August, celebrating the first anniversary of the late Samsung chairman’s bequest. About 230,000 people visited the exhibition, according to the ministry.
Provincial and municipal art museums plan to display about 50 selected pieces from the “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Masterpieces of Korean Art” exhibition held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, from July 2021 to June 2022.
The pieces on display may vary depending on the circumstances of the museums.
Gwangju National Museum and Gwangju Museum of Art will start their exhibitions on Oct. 5.
A total of 170 pieces, including 16 national treasures, will be on display at the Gwangju National Museum through January next year. In particular, “Inwang Jesaekdo” by Jeong Seon will be displayed until Oct. 31. The museum, which specializes in ceramics, will exclusively showcase 39 paintings and ceramic artworks, which were not shown at the Seoul exhibition.
The Gwangju Museum of Art will showcase a total of 93 pieces including 50 pieces from Lee’s collection, until Nov. 27.
The tour will continue at Gyeongnam Art Museum in October and Busan Museum of Art in November; Daegu Art Museum, Ulsan Art Museum, Jeonnam Museum of Art, Daejeon Museum of Art, Gyeonggi Museum of Modern Art, Daegu National Museum and Cheongju National Museum in 2023; and Jeonbuk Museum of Art, Jeju Museum of Art and Chungnam Museum of Art -- which is currently under construction -- in 2024.