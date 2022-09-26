Lee Kun-hee collection show goes on nationwide tour

Art from the Lee Kun-hee collection is scheduled to embark on a nationwide tour next month, the Culture Ministry said Monday.

The traveling exhibition will make stops at national museums and art museums in major cities in the Jeolla, Gyeongsang and Chungcheong Provinces through 2024, starting with Gwangju in October.

Regional museums will showcase exhibitions highlighting region-specific features, based on the previous exhibition “A Collector’s Invitation” that was held at the National Museum of Korea from April to August, celebrating the first anniversary of the late Samsung chairman’s bequest. About 230,000 people visited the exhibition, according to the ministry.

Provincial and municipal art museums plan to display about 50 selected pieces from the “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Masterpieces of Korean Art” exhibition held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, from July 2021 to June 2022.

The pieces on display may vary depending on the circumstances of the museums.