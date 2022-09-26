 Back To Top
Entertainment

Song Joong-ki's gangster film 'Hwaran' starts shooting

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Sept 26, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : Sept 26, 2022 - 14:59

Song Joong-ki attends a script reading for
Song Joong-ki attends a script reading for "Hwaran." (Megabox Joongang Plus M)

Korean heartthrob Song Joong-ki’s new crime movie "Hwaran" -- meaning disaster or chaos -- started shooting on Sept. 13 at a site in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, according to the film’s distributor Megabox Joongang Plus M.

Directed by Kim Chang-hoon, the film revolves around Yun-kyu, who wants to escape from his everyday struggles. One day, Yun-kyu meets a crime organization’s underboss Chi-gun (Song) and becomes involved in risky situations.

“I am glad to be part of the ‘Hwaran’ project, and I also have mixed feelings about this new film as it is a challenge for me. I am excited to be at the filming site with passionate actors and director,” Song said in a statement.

Rookie actor Hong Sa-bin, who has left a strong impression in a number of short films, including “On Leave” directed by Kim Kun-hwi and “Save Me” directed by Ku Ji-yoon, plays Yun-kyu.

Solo K-pop artist BiBi, who kicked off her acting career last year in horror movie “Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming,” directed by Lee Mi-young, stars as Yun-kyu's sister.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
