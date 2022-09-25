KT teams up with Canada’s Vector Institute in AI push

Kim Chae-hee (right), head of the strategy and planning division at KT, and Alan Veerman, chief operations officer of the Vector Institute, sign a partnership agreement at the Vector Institute in Toronto on Thursday. (KT)

KT is looking to improve its artificial intelligence competitiveness through a partnership with Canada's Vector Institute, a nonprofit firm dedicated to AI research.

According to KT, the two sides signed an agreement on research, development and business cooperation at the Vector Institute in Toronto on Thursday. The signing marked the first partnership between a South Korean company and the Vector Institute.

KT said the partnership will focus on three main areas in the field of AI: joint R&D projects, foster professional talents and expanding the global AI ecosystem.

For starters, the two sides will collaborate on applying voice recognition based on big data AI to KT AI services. KT said it will use the voice recognition technology secured through its smart speaker GiGa Genie, which has over 3 million users, to hone the services of AI voice agents and its AI call assistant.

The company will also utilize the Vector Institute’s educational programs to nurture AI talents, discover Canadian startups with promising technology and support Korean AI companies’ global expansion.

The Vector Institute was established in 2017 with financial backing from the provincial government of Ontario and more than 30 companies committing to support the research institute. As an important pillar of the Canadian government’s AI leadership strategy, the institute has also been actively cooperating with universities across the North American country.

“Through this partnership, KT will secure global competitiveness and share business opportunities for growth and technology with excellent domestic companies,” said Kim Chae-hee, head of the strategy and planning division at KT.

Garth Gibson, CEO of the Vector Institute, said he expects the collaboration to result in meaningful achievements in the global market through the synergy between KT experiences in AI business and the Vector Institute’s technology.

