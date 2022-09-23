Pulitzer-winning photojournalist captures beauty of Korean cultural heritage

Hyungwon Kang (RHK)

A two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist’s book on Korean culture and heritage is set to hit the shelves on Sept. 30. “Visual History of Korea” by Hyungwon Kang introduces 25 aspects of Korea’s cultural heritage. The 208-page book features photos that capture the beauty of Korea’s unique culture and history through the lens of a visual storyteller, accompanied by writings in English and Korean.

Daylight enters entrance No. 3 of the closed section of the Manjanggul lava tube. Photo @ Hyungwon Kang

“A photo has the power to tell stories and communicate even when the languages are different,” Kang said in the preface. “Especially for the generation who are familiar with visuals and images, photography is an effective ‘language’ to tell our history and culture.” The book is divided into three parts: “UNESCO Memory of the World,” exploring UNESCO-registered sites and heritage such as a Roman glass cup from the Silla Kingdom and Manjanggul Cave on Jeju Island; “Historical Heritage” highlighting Korea’s cultural heritage such as Pensive Bodhisattva; and “Uniquely Korean Heritage” capturing the country’s unique culture such as ondol, hanji and Kimchi. “Korean history and culture is part of one of the oldest civilizations in the world. There were too many things to fit into one book,” Kang told The Korea Herald, Friday, ahead of the book’s release. “We are hoping to release subsequent versions in the future.”

“Visual History of Korea” (RHK)