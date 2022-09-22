Upbit operator picks NFT venture with BTS’ Hybe as most anticipated project

Dunamu CEO Lee Sirgoo speaks to reporters at a press conference held on the sidelines of the 2022 Upbit Developer Conference in Busan on Thursday. (Dunamu)

BUSAN -- The chief of Dunamu, the operator of Korea’s No. 1 cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, chose the firm’s non-fungible tokens venture with the K-pop powerhouse behind boy band BTS as its most anticipated project, at this year’s Upbit Developer Conference held Thursday.



“Crypto exchange operators face many restrictions when expanding blockchain businesses,” Dunamu CEO Lee Sirgoo said in a press conference held on the sidelines of the UDC in Busan.



“For us, NFT is the most viable solution for us to make profit besides exchange fees -- our joint venture with Hybe, dubbed Levvels, is currently gearing up to launch its services and our Chairman Song Chi-hyung sees it as a key project,” he added.



In November last year, Dunamu signed a share swap agreement with Hybe to establish a JV that aims to develop and launch NFTs based on artists represented by the K-pop powerhouse. Collectors will be able to purchase several projects created by Levvels including NFTs of BTS merchandise.



“We believe Levvels will be an opportunity to finally go global and venture into the overseas market,” Lee said.



Dunamu has struggled to expand its businesses overseas as foreigners are banned from buying or selling crypto in Korea.



“Dunamu is very grateful that Hybe has received permission from the US authorities to operate the business there, which enabled us to invest in Levvels,” Lee said.



The venture will be based in the US, where both the NFT market and Hybe artists’ fan base are strong and sizeable.



On the NFT market, Lee described last year’s market as “overheated,” yet Dunamu was unable to take advantage of it as much as it had expected.

Dunamu Chairman Song Chi-hyung makes an opening speech at the 2022 UDC in Busan on Thursday. (Dunamu)