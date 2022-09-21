 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

In letter to Xi, N. Korean leader highlights strong bilateral ties against 'hostile forces'

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 21, 2022 - 09:54       Updated : Sept 21, 2022 - 09:54
This screengrab taken of a video released by CCTV on June 20, 2022 shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting in North Korea's capital Pyongyang. (AFP-Yonhap)
This screengrab taken of a video released by CCTV on June 20, 2022 shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting in North Korea's capital Pyongyang. (AFP-Yonhap)

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that relations between the two sides will continue to grow despite "heinous isolation" from "hostile forces," according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.

"The constant support and encouragement by the general secretary and the party, government and people of China are ... victoriously advancing socialism despite the hostile forces' heinous isolation and blockade moves and the world health crisis," Kim wrote in the reply to Xi's congratulatory letter on the 74th birthday of the North on Sept. 9, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

He added that the traditional and strategic relations between the two countries that were "consolidated in the struggle for socialism" would steadily develop onto a "new high stage."

The North has reportedly received food and medical assistance from China as it grapples with sanctions and the prolonged border closure due to COVID-19. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114