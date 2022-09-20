S. Korean troops joined allied drills in California this month for interoperability: U.S. military

The Army soldiers completed the training program at the National Training Center as part of efforts to improve "warfighting" capabilities and "interoperability" among the allied forces, according to the Eight Army.
The training came as Seoul and Washington are moving to intensify their combined military drills amid persistent concerns about the possibility of Pyongyang engaging in provocative acts, like a nuclear test.
During the drills, troops focused on urban warfare tactics, raids, long-range fires mission procedures, live-fire exercises and other procedures, the Army said. (Yonhap)