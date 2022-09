A guide dog walks with a trainer during a press event at Samsung Guide Dog School in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance held the event to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the program, a pet project of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee. Dogs for eight people were assigned to people after being trained for years. (Samsung Electronics)

By Lee Ji-yoon ( jylee@heraldcorp.com