MEDIA RELATIONS -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (center) poses with foreign journalists at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. Kim and the journalists discussed a range of issues, including Seoul's position on the Inflation Reduction Act. From left: CNN International senior writer Emily Lunz, NBC News field producer Brittany Tom, New York Times opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury, Kim, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Katelyn Ferral, Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter Kevin Knodell, and TIME Magazine national security correspondent William Hennigan. National Assembly