'Moon bump': Former president helps books break bestseller lists

Former President Moon Jae-in’s latest book recommendation “Utmost and Personal Nepal” has shot up on the bestseller’s list, showing once again the former leader’s formidable influence on many people’s reading choices.

“Utmost and Personal Nepal,” co-written by Sujan Shakya and Hong Sung-kwang, is the eighth book he has recommended since leaving the Blue House in May.

“The greeting ‘Namaste’ means ‘The god in me respects the god in you,’” Moon tweeted Thursday. “‘Utmost and Personal Nepal’ is a good book to read if you want to know the Nepalese people’s Nepal,” he continued.

In the book, Shakya introduces Nepal’s culture and people from his own perspective, including his experience climbing the Himalayas with the Sherpa people. A Nepalese living in Korea, Shakya gained popularity through JTBC’s talk show “Non-Summit” starring a multinational cast.

“Sales were stagnating as the book was released in March,” Lee Min-sun, CEO of Teumsaebooks, a publishing company founded in 2017, told The Korea Herald on Monday. “But in just four days, the book rose to 8th place on the Kyobo Book Center’s weekly bestseller list for humanities section. It had not been on the list before that,” Lee added. Kyobo Book Center is the biggest bookstore chain in Korea.