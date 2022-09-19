BIFF opening, closing ceremony tickets go on sale Friday

From left: actors Gang Dong-won, Lee Young-ae, Ha Jung-woo and Han Ji-min will talk about their acting careers at the 27th Busan International Film Festival's special program, Actor's House. (BIFF)





Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 27th Busan International Film Festival will go on sale online at 2 p.m., Friday.



This year's BIFF, which takes place Oct. 5-14, will return to its pre-pandemic full scale with 243 films from 71 countries.



This year’s opener will be Iranian director Hadi Mohaghegh's "Scent of Wind," while Japanese director Ishikawa Kei's "A Man" will close the festival.



Tickets for films screened during the festival will open online at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27.



Also, tickets for this year’s Asia Contents Awards for TV content will be held in person this year, and go on sale online starting Friday.





Poster for the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)