Leading writers to gather at Seoul International Writers’ Festival

Leading writers from around the world are convening at Seoul International Writers’ Festival, scheduled to kick off Friday.

A total of 35 writers -- including 12 from eight foreign countries -- will take part in this year’s festival held under the theme of "Beyond Narrative."

The eight-day festival will offer reading sessions as well as conversations between writers and literary critics, exploring the boundaries of genre and language with the readers.

The festival will open with a performance by singer Ko Woo-rim from crossover vocal quartet Forestella at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Poet Kim Hye-soon, the first Asian woman to win the Griffin Poetry Prize, a prestigious Canadian literary award, and Pulitzer-winning poet Forrest Gander for his book of poems “Be With” in 2019 will deliver the opening keynote speech.

Kim will recite her poems at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo, Saturday while Gander will participate in a reading session on Sept. 27.