National

N. Korea holds 1st national meeting of judicial officials since 2017

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 16, 2022 - 10:35       Updated : Sept 16, 2022 - 10:35
North Korea holds the Seventh National Conference of Judicial Officers at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday. The North opened the two-day meeting on Wednesday (KCNA)
North Korea holds the Seventh National Conference of Judicial Officers at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday. The North opened the two-day meeting on Wednesday (KCNA)

North Korea convened a national conference of judicial officials earlier this week for the first time in five years to discuss ways to uphold the country's socialist laws, state media reported Friday.

The two-day Seventh National Conference of Judicial Officers opened Wednesday in Pyongyang with top officials in attendance, including Choe Ryong-hae, head of the Standing Committee of the country's Supreme People's Assembly, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"It analyzed and reviewed the state judicial work during the past five years since its sixth conference and discussed practical ways for improving and strengthening the present observance of the socialist laws," the KCNA said in an English-language article. The previous session was held in October 2017.

It added that leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter to the meeting, the details of which were not reported.

The reclusive North has been stepping up to rally social unity and strengthen control in the face of economic difficulties stemming from international sanctions and prolonged border restrictions to stave off the spread of COVID-19. (Yonhap)

