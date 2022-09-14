Circus Caravan invites audience to contemporary circus feast

A man throws a woman in the open air and catches her with one hand. Then she carefully balances herself upside down with one hand holding his other hand.

Getting a sneak peek into the performance “Enva” by Spanish artist group Amer i Africa Circ Cia, the hand-to-hand circus is sure to provoke “oohs” and “ahhs” from the audience with their compelling acrobatics.

With music adding a mischievous mood to the act, the pair perform awe-inspiring acrobatics between 250 kilograms’ worth of straw tied up in bales strewn around the open stage.

“Enva” is one of the eight performances to be held this weekend and the next as part of Circus Caravan’s fall season program, at the Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

“The most important thing on stage is to breathe together and to be connected to each other and to the audience,” said Africa Llorens in an interview with The Korea Herald. Llorens has been working the troupe for nine years. Raimon Mato joined the company two years ago.

The show includes a few moments where the audience is invited to participate while the pair perform.