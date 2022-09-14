Weki Meki’s Choi Yoo-jung kicks off solo career with debut single ‘Sunflower’

Choi Yoo-jung of K-pop girl group Weki Meki has opened a new chapter in her music career as a soloist with her new single “Sunflower,” aiming to show her passion for music and her fans like a sunflower.

In a press showcase event held at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, ahead of the album’s online release at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Choi said her first solo EP is a new challenge for the artist to deliver a brand new side of herself, alongside her musicality to a wider range of listeners.

“Since it is my first time dropping a solo album, I’m nervous yet excited. I had to grapple with ideas on how to showcase a rich performance on my own instead of performing as an eight-piece act,” she said. “A solo debut is, however, a chance to do things that I like and show what I can do well. It is also a personal opportunity to find other potential,” she said.

Having been part of a tight-knit band for nearly six years when including her career as a former member of now-disbanded project group I.O.I, the musician said she had always wanted to show her own colors one day, but was not quite ready to stand alone onstage.

“Timing is important when something is to be completed. It took me about six years to finally release a solo album because I had to question whether I was ready to be onstage alone. I was scared because I didn’t have any experience (as a solo musician). My priority was to do my best as a bandmate,” Choi said.