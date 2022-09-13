 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Mokkoji Korea to welcome hallyu fans in Uzbekistan and Malaysia

By Lim Jae-Seong
Published : Sept 13, 2022 - 13:39       Updated : Sept 13, 2022 - 13:39
Poster of 2022 Mokkoji Korea in Uzbekistan (MCST)
Poster of 2022 Mokkoji Korea in Uzbekistan (MCST)

A global Hallyu festival starring K-pop stars, such as Kai of EXO and Ailee, will take place in Uzbekistan and Malaysia, the Culture Ministry said Tuesday.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Culture Exchange, "2022 Mokkoji Korea" will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sept. 24-25 and Nov. 12-13, respectively. It will be the first time for the annual event to take place in-person after two years of online-based events.

Mokkoji is a Korean word that refers to a festival where many people gather and enjoy themselves. The festival is to provide visitors with various experiences related to Korean culture and lifestyle, including K-pop, drama, webtoons, food and beauty.

Mokkoji at the Axelon Karting Club in Tashkent, Uzbekistan will feature Kai from the K-pop idol group EXO, Ailee and boy group F.Able in its free concert at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25. A Korean cooking and beauty class will also take place in the venue.

Exhibitions of globally popular Korean dramas, including "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and webtoons will also take place at the event in Uzbekistan. Visitors can wear the same royal hanbok seen in Korean historical dramas at the exhibition.

Details about Mokkoji in Malaysia are to be unveiled in late September by the Culture Ministry.

More information on the festival can be found on the Mokkoji Korea website.

Poster of 2022 Mokkoji Korea (MCST)
Poster of 2022 Mokkoji Korea (MCST)


By Lim Jae-Seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114