Mokkoji Korea to welcome hallyu fans in Uzbekistan and Malaysia

A global Hallyu festival starring K-pop stars, such as Kai of EXO and Ailee, will take place in Uzbekistan and Malaysia, the Culture Ministry said Tuesday.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Culture Exchange, "2022 Mokkoji Korea" will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sept. 24-25 and Nov. 12-13, respectively. It will be the first time for the annual event to take place in-person after two years of online-based events.

Mokkoji is a Korean word that refers to a festival where many people gather and enjoy themselves. The festival is to provide visitors with various experiences related to Korean culture and lifestyle, including K-pop, drama, webtoons, food and beauty.

Mokkoji at the Axelon Karting Club in Tashkent, Uzbekistan will feature Kai from the K-pop idol group EXO, Ailee and boy group F.Able in its free concert at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25. A Korean cooking and beauty class will also take place in the venue.

Exhibitions of globally popular Korean dramas, including "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and webtoons will also take place at the event in Uzbekistan. Visitors can wear the same royal hanbok seen in Korean historical dramas at the exhibition.

Details about Mokkoji in Malaysia are to be unveiled in late September by the Culture Ministry.

More information on the festival can be found on the Mokkoji Korea website.