50 days into debut, NewJeans sets new records with ‘Attention’ on Spotify

Less than two months since its debut, NewJeans is taking the music world by storm with its namesake debut album, setting new records on Spotify, the world’s largest streaming platform.

According to the music platform, the rookie band reached the highest number of monthly listeners on Spotify among fourth-generation K-pop bands, garnering more than 8.8 million listeners over the past 28 days.

NewJeans also became the first K-pop act to log a debut track on the global music platform’s weekly and daily charts.

On Saturday, the song “Attention” landed at No. 36 on Spotify’s “Today’s Top Hits,” a rundown of the most popular songs and recent releases around the globe made by the platform’s editorial team. The most popular playlist on Spotify boasts more than 31 million global users. The only other K-pop artists that have been featured on the playlists are BTS and Blackpink.