Yim Jae-beom puts behind 7 years of sorrow with new LP 'Seven,'

Album cover of singer Yim Jae-beom's 7th LP "Seven," (Blue Seed Company)



Legendary vocalist Yim Jae-beom is back with his first new album in seven years, his seventh full-length album "Seven," with which he is putting a comma after a painful period and moving on.



Set for release Tuesday, "Seven," (read as "seven comma") is Yim's first album since he left the music scene after losing his wife to cancer in 2016. Yim's father also passed away soon after.



The 13-track album is divided into three chapters that follow the journey of a man who steps out of his home to face the world, ventures through the unfamiliarity that unfolds ahead, and, at the end of the journey, returns home to his family, where he empties himself for yet another adventure.



The evening before the full release on Thursday, Yim pre-released the three songs from the third chapter, "Putting behind the memories," which centers around emotions about family.



Each chapter has a highlight song, and fronting the third chapter is "Father's Portrait." The first chapter is led by the track "The Traveler" and the second chapter by "Himalaya."



"I divided the album into chapters so that listeners could follow the path as he sets off from home, goes through the time of chaos, and again returns



back home," Yim said at a press conference Wednesday.



Yim performed "Father's Portrait" live at the event.



"I didn't sing thinking just about my father but all our fathers, especially those who have already passed away. I think I sang on behalf of the sorrows and longings inside people who have sent their fathers away," Yim said.



"Fellow fathers in my generation find it easier in expressing ourselves to our children -- saying thank you, sorry and I love you -- compared to our own fathers, who held back their words, expressing them only through their eyes," Yim, said speaking about the emotion carried by the song.



Rounding out the third chapter are the songs "Days I have endured" and "You."



"Days I have endured" speaks about the time of pain and sorrow endured after losing a loved one and the serenity that follows, while "You" is about those people who have become the reason to continue living.



"'You' is in part a song about my daughter. It's about those people who make me continue living. And that also applies to my fans, because it was my fans who have made it possible for me to return," the 59-year-old singer said.







Singer Yim Jae-beom holds a press conference about his 7th LP "Seven," in Seoul on Sept. 7. (Blue Seed Company)