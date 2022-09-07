[From the scene] Samsung's new Pyeongtaek fab ready to embrace chip design ambitions

PYEONGTAEK, Gyeonggi Province -- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is ready to meet the needs of the world's most ambitious chip designers technology-wise in the world's largest single chip fabrication plant.

The multi-story factory, which went operational in July, used enough steel bars to build 29 Eiffel Towers to complete the construction on a plot of land about 25 times the size of a soccer field.

The gargantuan facility, dubbed P3, is the first chip fab to have introduced the cutting-edge extreme ultraviolet photolithography process, among three fabs within Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, a port city over 60 kilometers south of Seoul.

Opened two months after US President Joe Biden went on a tour there in May -- when the construction was underway -- the fab embraces Samsung's stringent cleanroom standard, automated overhead transport system for chip wafers and various semiconductor equipments.

At the same time, the fab signals Samsung's bid to solidify its position in the global chip industry, with the most advanced semiconductor nodes crucial for more efficient performance and faster data transfer than legacy chips.

The new plant will be capable of manufacturing the DRAM products of the industry's most advanced 14-nanometer process and offer foundry sevices for chip designer clients with 5nm nodes or more advanced ones.

Samsung was the first chipmaker in the world to have started mass producing the 3nm node chips with gate-all-around transistor architecture in July in Hwaseong, another city in Gyeonggi Province, two months ahead of its Taiwan-based foundry service rival TSMC. The Hwaseong location has also come up with the most-advanced 14nm DRAM products labeled as DDR5 or LPDDR5X starting in 2021, using EUV lithography process.