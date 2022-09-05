4 of 5 chip experts say Korea faces 'worst crisis' in decade

South Korea's chip manufacturing industry is facing the worst crisis in a decade, a survey that polled semiconductor experts showed Monday.

Twenty-four out of the 30 chip experts surveyed by lobby group Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry responded that Korea is either facing the threat as grave as, or graver than, Chinese chipmakers' foray into memory chip business in 2016 or the trade war between the United States and China in 2019.

Of the respondents, 13 said Korea's situation is worse than those two low points, while 11 answered Korea's current threat is as serious.

The warning comes as mobile tech giant Apple signed a memory chip deal with China-based Yangtze Memory Technologies to mount third-dimensional NAND Flash memory chips on its newest flagship smartphone iPhone 14, a development that could be a threat to Korean memory chip giants like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Combined with industry-wide risks like memory chip oversupply, price cuts and the resulting decline in monthly chip exports for the first time in 26 months, the increasing competition posed by Chinese entities is stoking fears of a chip industry downturn that could last more than two years. The KCCI survey showed that nearly 60 percent of experts said the chip industry crisis is likely to persist for at least the next two years.

"Fluctuations in the Korean chip industry in the past have been mostly short-lived, as the problems stemmed from a transient external uncertainties or chip downcycles," Burm Jin-wook, professor of electronic engineering at Sogang University, was quoted as saying by KCCI.

"Now, the intensifying global competitions in the chip supply chain that show no signs of abating, combined with the fears that Chinese followers are evolving fast, are leaving chipmakers in Korea more nervous than ever."

As to whether Korean chipmakers are facing a crisis or not, only one out of 30 responded that Korea's industry is not facing a crisis.