 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

4 of 5 chip experts say Korea faces 'worst crisis' in decade

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept 5, 2022 - 15:15       Updated : Sept 5, 2022 - 15:49
A bird's eye view of Samsung Electronics chip manufacturing plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung Electronics)
A bird's eye view of Samsung Electronics chip manufacturing plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung Electronics)

South Korea's chip manufacturing industry is facing the worst crisis in a decade, a survey that polled semiconductor experts showed Monday.

Twenty-four out of the 30 chip experts surveyed by lobby group Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry responded that Korea is either facing the threat as grave as, or graver than, Chinese chipmakers' foray into memory chip business in 2016 or the trade war between the United States and China in 2019.

Of the respondents, 13 said Korea's situation is worse than those two low points, while 11 answered Korea's current threat is as serious.

The warning comes as mobile tech giant Apple signed a memory chip deal with China-based Yangtze Memory Technologies to mount third-dimensional NAND Flash memory chips on its newest flagship smartphone iPhone 14, a development that could be a threat to Korean memory chip giants like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Combined with industry-wide risks like memory chip oversupply, price cuts and the resulting decline in monthly chip exports for the first time in 26 months, the increasing competition posed by Chinese entities is stoking fears of a chip industry downturn that could last more than two years. The KCCI survey showed that nearly 60 percent of experts said the chip industry crisis is likely to persist for at least the next two years.

"Fluctuations in the Korean chip industry in the past have been mostly short-lived, as the problems stemmed from a transient external uncertainties or chip downcycles," Burm Jin-wook, professor of electronic engineering at Sogang University, was quoted as saying by KCCI.

"Now, the intensifying global competitions in the chip supply chain that show no signs of abating, combined with the fears that Chinese followers are evolving fast, are leaving chipmakers in Korea more nervous than ever."

As to whether Korean chipmakers are facing a crisis or not, only one out of 30 responded that Korea's industry is not facing a crisis.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114