S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 7-week low for Wednesday count amid slowing virus

People wait in line to take COVID-19 tests at a testing booth in the community health center in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest for a Wednesday figure in seven weeks, as the virus trend is weakening at a mild pace.

The country reported 85,540 new COVID-19 infections, including 343 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,791,961, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Wednesday's tally is down from 99,837 the previous day and the lowest since 76,361 counted on July 20. The daily infection numbers have been on the decline after peaking at around 180,000 in mid-August in the latest virus resurgence.

South Korea added 56 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 27,249.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 521, down 15 from the previous day.

Despite the virus slowdown, authorities have called for vigilance against the virus, as transmission risks could rise with heavy travel expected during the four-day Chuseok fall harvest holiday starting Friday.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged people to minimize private gatherings and wear masks in indoor public places during the holiday.

"The number of confirmed cases tends to increase after the holiday when the amount of movement increases," Han said at a virus response meeting.

The government plans to open about 6,000 "one-stop" COVID-19 treatment centers, where people can take virus tests, get in-person medical care services and receive antiviral drugs, during the holiday. (Yonhap)