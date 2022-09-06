Korean Air opens new flight route from Incheon to Budapest

Korean Air's Boeing 787-9, which will service its newly launched Incheon-Budapest Route, is seen taking off. (Korean Air)

South Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air said Tuesday it will open a new international flight route from Incheon to Budapest, Hungary, starting Oct. 3.

According to the airliner, flights will depart from Incheon every Monday at 11:25 a.m., and arrive at its destination at 5:05 p.m. local time. Return flights will take off from Budapest at 7:15 p.m. every Tuesday, landing in Korea the next day, 50 minutes past noon.

However, the flight schedules will be pushed back by approximately 20 minutes to an hour starting Oct. 31, when the airline enters its winter schedule. As part of its winter schedule, Korean Air will also start offering the route twice a week on Mondays and Saturdays.

Korean Air has already introduced cargo flights to the Hungarian capital back in February 2020.

The airline said the travel demand to Budapest is high, as the European city boasts many tourist destinations and hosts the facilities of major Korean companies.

Meanwhile, Korean Air also said it would restore flights to the Middle East and Southeast Asia, almost two years and seven months since its flight operations there were suspended due to the pandemic.

Starting Oct. 1, Korean Air will service flights to Dubai three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while offering flights to Phuket and Chiang Mai, Thailand four times a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Korean Air said it would increase customer satisfaction by enacting measures to increase supply after thoroughly reviewing changing consumer demands since the lift of COVID-19 restrictions.