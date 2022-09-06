 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 amid virus slowdown

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 6, 2022 - 09:44       Updated : Sept 6, 2022 - 09:44
People wait in line for COVID-19 tests at a local testing station in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on August 19. (Yonhap)
People wait in line for COVID-19 tests at a local testing station in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on August 19. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 100,000 on Tuesday, marking a moderate decline from a week ago, as the spread of the virus has been waning.

The country reported 99,837 new COVID-19 infections, including 273 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,706,477, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Tuesday's count marks a steady on-week fall from 115,615 a week earlier. The daily infection tallies have stayed in the five digits since last Thursday after hitting as high as 180,000 in mid-August.

The death toll from COVID-19 stood at 27,193, up 44 from the previous day. The number of critically ill patients dropped by 26 to 536.

Despite the virus slowdown, authorities have called for the public not to lower their guard, as transmission risks could rise with heavy travel expected during the four-day Chuseok fall harvest holiday starting Friday. (Yonhap)

