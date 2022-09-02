Hyun Bin says he discussed 'Confidential Assignment 2’ with his wife Son Ye-jin before shooting

Since “Confidential Assignment 2: International" is Korean top star Hyun Bin’s first film that he is presenting to the public since he exchanged nuptials with Son Ye-jin, lots of questions about their newlywed life were posed during a group interview with local reporters on Thursday via Zoom.



While trying to keep most of their personal life private -- he feels being married and becoming a father do not seem to have much impact on his career yet -- Hyun Bin said he did ask for some information before shooting about the working style of “Confidential Assignment 2: International” director Lee Suk-hoon, who Son worked with for “The Pirates” in 2014.



“She said it was very surprising to work with him because the director seems quiet and looks like a person that does not have an interest in comedy films,” Hyun Bin said. "We talked about how he has a great sense of humor."



Hyun Bin, however, said he did not discuss the project further with Son after that conversation, adding they are usually careful with advice when it comes to each other’s career.



“Since we are both actors and know too well about each other’s work, I think we can easily give unnecessary advice. So we are careful when advising about projects or performances,” Hyun Bin said.



He was also asked about the viral internet meme of how the way Hyun Bin laughs changed after his marriage. The meme points out that Hyun Bin now laughs with his eyes closed, like the widely known signature laugh of his wife Son.



“I saw that meme too. I did not know that how I laugh has changed,” Hyun Bin said. “I guess I watched Ye-jin laugh like that a lot so it naturally changed. I looked at the meme and thought it is really similar.”



In “Confidential Assignment 2: International,” North Korean detective Chul-ryung (Hyun Bin) is sent to South Korea again on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung-joon (Jin Seon-kyu). In South Korea, Chul-ryung once again teams up with detective Kang Jin-tae (Yoo Hye-jin).



Meanwhile, FBI agent Jack (Daniel Henney) joins Chul-ryung and Jin-tae in their pursuit of Myung-joon.



This is Hyun Bin’s third time portraying a character that speaks in a North Korean accent. Besides the original “Confidential Assignment,” he also played a North Korean role in the hit drama series “Crash Landing on You.”



“If it was not ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ I don’t think I would have taken the role that speaks in a North Korean accent,” Hyun Bin said. “The North Korean accent that I used in ‘Confidential Assignment’ is different from the one that I used in ‘Crash Landing on You,’ so I had to practice the accent again.”



The actor added that he watched the original film again before shooting the sequel to ensure his character’s consistency.



Hyun Bin highlighted that he especially put a lot of effort into the first scene, which is set in New York. The prologue of the film includes a dynamic action scene in New York with co-star Henney.



“It was important because it is the first scene and also shows how the film’s scale has been upgraded in the sequel,” Hyun Bin said.



Since the scene could not be filmed in New York due to the COVID-19 situation, Hyun Bin said at first he had lots of worries.



“The art team worked on the set for over six months to re-create streets in New York. I was so shocked at how detailed it was when I first got there,” the Korean actor said.



He also talked about working with Henney again after working together 17 years ago on 2005 TV series “My Lovely Sam Soon.”



“Since we already have a bond, it was easy performing with him. I felt like I was back in 2005,” Hyun Bin said.



The film hits local theaters on Wednesday.