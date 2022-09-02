Seoul city pushes for cab fare raise

People line up at a taxi stand during rush hour in August near Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
Seoul’s city council said Friday it has received plans from the city government to raise taxi fares.
The draft document, “Proposal for Opinion Hearing on the Taxi Fare Adjustment Plan for Resolving Late-Night Ride Difficulties," outlines the city's proposal to increase basic cab fares from the current 3,800 won ($2.80) for the first 2 kilometers to 4,800 won for 1.6 kilometers.
According to the outline of the plan, the basic fare of Seoul cabs would increase 26.3 percent, and the meter would also rise faster, with the fare increasing by 100 won for either 131 meters or 30 seconds. Currently, the meter rises by 100 won per 132 meters or 31 seconds.
The premium rate for late-night rides is also set to change. Currently, Seoul taxis charge 20 percent more for rides that take place between 12 midnight and 4 a.m. With the new measures, cabs will be able to charge 20-40 percent more for late-night rides, meaning basic fares could rise to 5,300 won. The premium rate time bracket would also start two hours earlier.
Meanwhile, the basic fare for luxury taxis could also rise by 500 won to 7,000 won.
The proposal will be discussed on various platforms, such as Seoul’s Taxi Policy Committee and a price committee, while also gathering public opinion through a hearing.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
