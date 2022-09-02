Daesang to open Polish branch as strategic base for European expansion

Logo of Daesang's Kimchi brand Jongga (Daesang)
South Korean food company Daesang, famous for its Jongga kimchi brand, has launched a branch in Poland as a strategic European base to expand its business in the region.
The Polish branch, established in Warsaw, is Daesang's second office in Europe since 1994, when it opened an office in the Netherlands.
Daesang said that it has decided to expand its business in Europe amid growing interest in Korean food worldwide. Daesang currently operates in 21 countries including the US, China, Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam.
The company said it will roll out its Jongga Kimchi and Chungjungone Sunchang Gochujang products in Poland once it kicks off operations of its Warsaw branch. It will also eventually expand its business to include material development, including the plant-based Lysine.
On the back of the growing popularity of Korean food, Daesang logged 1.168 trillion won ($862 million) in overseas sales last year.
Daesang’s outreach comes as the company’s domestic sales have been stagnant since 2010.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)