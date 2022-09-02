[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents ‘Feeling Lucky at JW’ package for Chuseok holiday

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul celebrates the Chuseok holiday with a promotion created for guests seeking a luxury hotel staycation without leaving the city. The package is available for four days only, for stays from Sept. 9 to 12. The package features a luxury stay in a choice of a deluxe room or Griffin Suite, as well as entry in a raffle with prizes including a Migak teaware set by Korean ceramic brand Kyangjuyo, a Whole Plant Effect Concentrate skin care set from Shinsegae's Yunjac, zesty Lemon Dulci perfume from Chopard and a bottle of 2018 red wine by Korean winery Grand Coteau. Prices for the package start at 355,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6282. Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches cocktail-inspired craft beer

The Charles H. cocktail bar, located on the lower lobby floor of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, is showcasing its seventh craft beer, Cerveza Agria, inspired by the representative cocktail of South America, pisco sour. Cerveza Agria means "sour beer" in Spanish, and pisco sour is a cocktail made by mixing pisco, a grape brandy, with egg white and lemon or lime juice, often used as an aperitif. Cerveza Agria is a malt-forward ale brewed with a refreshing taste of lemon and lime, a savory flavor of wheat and oats, and a delicate aroma of Solomon's seal. A glass of Cerveza Agria costs 24,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5500. Paradise City Hotel presents art package in time for Frieze Seoul

Paradise City Hotel in Incheon is presenting a Frieze Seoul room package from Saturday to Tuesday. The package includes two tickets to the Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul fair. Both tickets are preview passes, meaning that reentry to the exhibition is allowed at any time during operation hours. Frieze Seoul runs from Friday to Monday, with Kiaf Seoul from Saturday to Tuesday. Paradise City Hotel also offers its guests a chance to look around some 3,000 art collections situated within the hotel compound. Free entry to the Paradise Art Space is also granted for package guests. The hotel will be showcasing an art exhibition and pop-up store with wine tastings from Friday to Sunday at Paradise Art Lab Hannam in Yongsan, central Seoul. For inquiries, call 1833-8855. Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel showcases 'Draw Your Autumn' package

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is presenting its special package, featuring stays from a choice of a deluxe or family suite. The autumn picnic-themed package offers a bottle of rose wine, the hotel's signature wine cooler bag and a portable wagon cart. For families, a baby's bath care amenity set from natural skin care brand Mustela is complimentary. Late checkout services are available until 2 p.m., and access to the Sheraton Club Lounge is offered for those reserving the family suite. The package starts at 260,000 won and runs through Nov. 30. For inquiries, call (032) 835-1000. Park Hyatt Busan launches Chuseok gift certificate sale