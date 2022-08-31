[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Key tops iTunes chart in 23 regions with 2nd solo LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Key of SHINee landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 23 regions with his second solo studio album.



LP “Gasoline” consists of 11 tracks including titular track that compares the fuel’s explosive power to his making his own way without hesitation, to the tune of addictive hip-hop number. The veteran idol wrote the words himself.



The LP is his first solo work since first EP “Bad Love” that ranked No. 1 on iTunes top albums chart in 32 regions. His first solo gig was LP “Face” that came out in November 2018, about 10 years since he debuted as a member of the band. The first LP topped iTunes top albums chart in 12 regions.



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Itzy’s fifth EP “Checkmate” logged 1 million shipments as of Wednesday, according to label JYP Entertainment.



The album was released on July 15 and sold more than 470,000 copies in the first week of sales. It hit Billboard 200 at No. 8, making the quintet the fourth K-pop girl group to make top 10 on the chart, after Blackpink, Twice and aespa.



The music video for main track “Sneakers” amassed 100 million views on YouTube last week, the group’s seventh music video to reach the milestone.



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



A photo exhibit chronicling the nine-year musical career of BTS will be held in Seoul and Busan, announced label Big Hit Music on Wednesday.



The show “Exhibition: Proof” will be held from Sept. 28 to Nov. 22 in Seoul and from Oct. 5 to Nov. 8 in Busan.



The exhibit will allow visitors to experience the band’s journey through not only photographs but also a series of interactive contents that incorporate props and video clips.



In addition to the spaces that cherish the records and defining moments from the septet’s career, records of BTS and ARMY will be on display like a chronicle, explained the management firm.



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)