Samsung's connected home app SmartThings to power 13 home appliance brands

Samsung Electronics' integrated home appliances solution SmartThings is poised to be applied to Samsung plus 12 other major white goods brands by the first half of 2023, the company said Wednesday.

This comes as Samsung's SmartThings is to make consumer electronics goods and mobile apps interoperable under the standard provided by the 13-member Home Connectivity Alliance, through an update of Samsung's smart home solution next year.

The update will allow users of 13 HCA member brands -- including Samsung, Arceik, LG Electronics, Electrolux Group, Haier, GE Appliances and Trane Technologies -- to control more than 40 functions in 15 white goods categories designed for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and entertainment.

SmartThings will also be able to connect 300 brands of third-party devices more to build a smart home ecosystem, considering SmartThings system's scalability, according to Samsung.

This will enable not only the interconnectivity of non-Samsung devices achieved at the level on par with that of Samsung, but also the control of electronics devices of different brands in the home through a single app.

Samsung added that a demonstration attended by HCA member companies will take place from Friday to Monday during the IFA 2022 in Berlin. The demonstration will feature Samsung's products, including the Bespoke Cube Air Purifier, Bespoke Jet Bot AI Plus, Bespoke Refrigerator and Neo QLED TV.

Samsung Electronics has been a founding member since the HCA’s establishment in 2021, and its executive holds a leadership position of the alliance. Choi Yoon-ho, head of product planning at the IoT Biz Group at Samsung Electronics, is serving as the HCA President and Board Chair.

So far, Samsung Electronics has more than 235 million registered users of SmartThings globally across over 105 million connected devices manufactured by Samsung.

SmartThings is provided by the eponymous company, acquired by Samsung Electronics in 2014.

