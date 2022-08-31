 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

National security advisers of S. Korea, US, Japan to meet in Hawaii

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 31, 2022 - 09:12       Updated : Aug 31, 2022 - 09:12
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han gives a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul, in this file photo taken Aug. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han gives a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul, in this file photo taken Aug. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

The national security advisers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Hawaii this week to discuss North Korea's nuclear program and other areas of cooperation, the presidential office said Wednesday.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han will meet with his US and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, respectively, on Wednesday and Thursday in the first such meeting since the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration in May.

The three will have "in-depth discussions" on the North Korea issue, trilateral cooperation, economic security, and key regional and international issues, the presidential office said in a statement.

Kim will also have separate bilateral meetings with Sullivan and Akiba to discuss areas of mutual interest, it said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114